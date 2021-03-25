Virtual job fair set; tech jobs available

Local technology firms are looking to fill software engineer, implementation, sales, and other tech-centered positions at the Technology Recruitment Virtual Job Fair to be held on Tuesday, March 30.

The virtual event, which will be held 9 a.m. to noon, is hosted by the Lafayette Economic Development Authority and the Opportunity Machine, with supporting sponsorship by Louisiana Workforce Commission.

Visit www.lafayette.org/jobfair [lafayette.org] to explore the companies and employment opportunities available prior to the event. Job seekers are encouraged to register early and set up a Brazen profile. During event hours, job seekers will log into Brazen and participate in text-based chats with company representatives. The event can be accessed by smartphone, tablet, or computer.

Participating employers include CGI, Global Data Systems, Hampr, L3 Harris, LHC Group, Perficient, Rader Solutions, SchoolMint, SCP Health, Shogun, Stuller, and Techneaux Technology Services.

The jobs available include software engineers, java developers, project engineer, business analysts, service desk technician, sales consultant, technical service engineer, implementation specialist, digital designer, full stack developer, network and systems admins, SCADA architect, industrial engineer, and more.

