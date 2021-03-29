McDonald's in three Acadiana parishes are hiring

Miller Management is hosting a McDonald's hiring day. There are 75 positions open across three parishes.

The event will be Wednesday April 7th from 2PM to 5PM at the Abbeville restaurant and the St Martinville restaurant at the same time and date.

With the economy slowly getting back on track, Miller Management is aiming to hire 75 new team members across their Abbeville, Kaplan, Broussard and St Martinville restaurants.

Organizers say a career with the Golden Arches offers employees world class customer service and restaurant experience that they can take with them for life. McDonald's is committed to being "America's best first job."

Benefits include Archways to Opportunity which awards a yearly $2,500 in college tuition assistance, flexible schedules, opportunity for advancement, free shift meals as well as a national 30% off employee discount.

Residents in Vermilion Parish, Broussard and St. Martin Parish are encouraged to attend the Hiring Day event; there will be onsite interviews and hiring decisions within 24 hours.

Organizers say they are hiring to staff Abbeville, Kaplan, Broussard and St Martinville restaurants.

Miller Management has been locally owned and operated in the Acadiana area for more than 37 years.