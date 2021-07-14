LWC holding statewide job fair as part of 'Back to Work, Louisiana' campaign

The Louisiana Workforce Commission is helping the state rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic with its 'Back to Work Louisiana' campaign, which will culminate in a statewide job fair on August 4.

The job fair aims to bring together employers and future employees in every corner of the state to help get Louisianans back into the workforce. The first 30 minutes at each event will give veterans priority.

"We know that employers are hiring and that people are eager to get back to work," said LWC Secretary Ava Cates. "This job fair will go a long way in connecting people who have been out of work to life-sustaining careers at a time when they need it the most."

The job fairs are scheduled as follows:

• Alexandria, Randolph Riverfront Center, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

• Baton Rouge, Raising Cane's River Center, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

• Houma, Municipal Auditorium, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

• Lafayette, Cajun Dome, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

• Lake Charles, Civic Center, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

• Monroe, Monroe Civic Center, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

• New Orleans, Ernest Morial Convention Center, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

• Shreveport, Shreveport Convention Center, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

The event planned in Lafayette is the LEDA Job Fair, the largest recruitment event in Acadiana. It's now in its 26th year.

The fair is free to job seekers; online pre-registration is available online at ledajobfair2021.eventbrite.com.

LWC's 'Back to Work Louisiana' campaign is helping the economy rebound by connecting job seekers with the careers they need to keep a roof over their heads and put food on the table for their families. Thousands of opportunities are available in all industries.

"The Back to Work Louisiana job fair was designed with emlpoyers and employees in mind," said Cates. "We know the pandemic has made the past 18 months challenging for so many across our state. This job fair and this campaign helps fulfill LWC's core purpose which is putting people to work."

Learn more about the LEDA Job Fair here and the 'Back to Work Louisiana' campaign here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel