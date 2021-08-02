LEDA Job Fair to be held Wednesday

More than 90 of the region's top employers will be on hand to screen job candidates at the LEDA Job Fair on Wednesday, August 4, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the Cajundome Convention Center in Lafayette.

Now in its twenty-sixth year, the LEDA Job Fair is the largest job recruitment event in Acadiana. Since its inception, hundreds of Acadiana's top employers have successfully recruited job candidates at the one-day event.

"After a year of virtual job fairs, we are very excited to host the LEDA Job Fair in person. The LEDA Job Fair is even more important now given the workforce shortage many industries are facing," says Gregg Gothreaux, LEDA President and CEO. "This Job Fair is part of ongoing efforts in the region to connect displaced or underemployed workers with companies that are hiring. The participating companies offer jobs ranging from entry-level to experienced, from those needing little training to those requiring advanced degrees."

The E-Application Station and mobile unit, sponsored by the Louisiana Workforce Commission- Acadiana Workforce Solutions, will be available allowing job seekers to apply for positions available at participating companies, in addition to searching and applying for thousands of additional jobs in the region and throughout the state.

"The LEDA Job Fair is an excellent opportunity to meet face to face with hiring managers from multiple employers all on one day and in one place," says Ryan LaGrange, LEDA Manager of Workforce Development. "Every year, we hear success stories following the job fair from both job seekers and employers. This event continues to have a tremendous impact on the community, assisting both job seekers and businesses."

The LEDA Job Fair is free to job seekers. Online pre-registration is available at: ledajobfair2021.eventbrite.com. Job seekers should dress professionally and bring copies of their resumes. The online list of participating employers is updated daily. Visit www.lafayette.org/LEDAjobfair for the latest job fair updates.

Per Gov. John Bel Edwards' announcement on Monday, August 2, masks will be required of all job seekers and company representatives.

