Latham, The Pool Company is hiring Production Associates; all skill levels and shifts, at the Breaux Bridge.

"Join the Latham family and help make backyard dreams a reality. Latham is the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of residential inground swimming pools with a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of over 2,000 employees across 32 facilities. As a Latham employee, you can experience a high-performing, engaged, quality-focused and safety-minded culture," a flyer from the company states. "Join our team today and earn a $500 SIGN-ON BONUS after completing just 90 days of employment."

Here's what the company offers:

· A competitive starting wage at $14.50 - $16.68 per hour

· Wage growth after successful cross-training

· Full time, year-round work with overtime opportunities

· Medical/dental/vision benefits after 60 days; 401k with a company match; generous Paid Time Off including 11 company-paid holidays

· Weekly pay – you receive a paycheck every week

· A workplace that values safety, respect, employee engagement, recognition and diversity

Here's what the job entails:

· Train with highly skilled leaders in all areas of swimming pool production

· Ensure a safe working environment while performing assigned tasks

· Use of hand tools such as drills, jig saws, and equipment that includes thermoforming and molding of various polymers

· Work on a team of dedicated associates manufacturing swimming pools and pool components like thermoformed steps, structural foam molding of polymer panels, etc.

What's required:

· 0-3 years’ experience in manufacturing and/or production

· 0-3 years’ experience in machine operation of semi-automated machines, and the use of hand tools

· Excellent communication skills with the ability to multitask, work on a team, work independently, and the ability to work with one’s hands

· Ability to bend, reach, push, pull, stand for 8-12 hour shifts, able to lift up to 50 lbs.

· Reliable transportation

If you're interested, you can find a listing of all the open positions on the company's website here: https://www.lathampool.com/about-us/careers/

The position (many vacancies for this role) is actively listed on Indeed, and the company also accepts walk-in applicants to complete applications at the Breaux Bridge facility: 1407 Anse Broussard Hwy; 70517, M-F: 8 am – 3 pm.