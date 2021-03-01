Job events offered for young people, job-seekers

Acadiana Workforce Solutions is planning recruiting events for young people looking for work.

One program, under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, WIOA, is for Adults (18+) who need assistance with finding work and or going back to school; and another program, the Youth Work Experience program, targets In-School Youth ages 14 – 21 and Out of School youth ages 16-24. The work experience program provides youth an opportunity to obtain paid work experience in a field that matches their interests.

All interested people should try to go to the event in their home parish, but if you don't see your parish listed and you're interested, you can still fill out an application and staff will get it to your parish program. No one will be turned away if they're interested, officials say. Also, there are more events planned in the coming months.

Here are the events set so far. To enter each event, you must wear a mask. Social distancing protocols also will be maintained during all events.

On March 6, there will be a recruitment event for people ages 16 through 24 at the West End Park in New Iberia. The event will be from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. This event is recruiting people for paid internships that give work experience.

On March 9, there will be a recruitment event for people interested in the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act program, which is designed to help job seekers get training, education and support services to help them get employment. This event will be from 2 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the Breaux Bridge Library on North Main Street.

Another WIOA recruitment event is set for March 11, from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Eunice Public Library on South Second Street.

You can find more information about Acadiana Workforce Solutions and its programs by clicking here.

