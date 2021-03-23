Domino's franchises in Lafayette are hiring

Domino’s franchise-owned locations are looking to hire approximately 120 new team members across 17 stores throughout the Greater Lafayette area. The positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers.

“We have a huge need to hire additional team members,” said Glenn Mueller, a local Domino’s franchisee. “We want to continue providing great service and delicious pizza to our customers, and in order to do so, we need more part-time and full-time team members.”

Domino’s stores throughout the Lafayette area provide contactless delivery and carryout, as well as Domino’s Carside Delivery™ to those who prefer it. Domino’s Carside Delivery gives customers the option of staying in their vehicle while a team member delivers their order to them, making for a convenient, contactless carryout option.

“We know many people have unfortunately lost their jobs due to the pandemic and are looking for work,” said Mueller. “We want to continue serving this area, but we also want to help those who are looking for employment. Our No. 1 priority is the health and safety of our team members and customers. With that in mind, we are constantly taking a number of cleanliness and sanitization precautions, based on advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

Those who are interested in applying for a position should visit jobs.dominos.com [jobs.dominos.com] .