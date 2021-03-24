CGI creates 600 jobs in Lafayette, hopes to reach 800 by 2023

CGI has created 600 jobs at its U.S. Delivery Center in Lafayette, exceeding commitments made in 2014, and is looking to hire dozens more by 2023, company officials announced Tuesday. CGI's statewide

The company has doubled its initial projection of 400 Lafayette-based jobs to 800, which it expects to reach in 2023.

Local positions have been filled mostly with recruits from the Acadiana area, officials said, with approximately 35 percent hired through CGI's college recruiting program, drawing candidates from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and other state institutions. More than 20 percent of the company's workforce has relocated to Louisiana from out of state, officials add.

CGI projects another 30 college or entry-level hires in 2021 and is currently seeking more than 60 experienced professionals for positions at its Lafayette center. The company is also opening a new downtown location this summer for 400 employees.

“The 600-plus jobs created by CGI have been transformative to the region’s economy as we’ve faced an energy downturn and global pandemic,” said Gregg Gothreaux, President and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. “These jobs have provided quality employment opportunities for local graduates, former residents looking to return home, and new talent from across the country and the world. Since arriving in Lafayette, CGI has been a model corporate citizen — encouraging their members to engage in our community and find solutions for local issues. Most recently, their work with Link and Learn and the Governor’s Resilient Louisiana Commission has been instrumental in helping the region and state face the challenges brought on by COVID-19. I look forward to many years of partnership with CGI as their positive impact on Acadiana grows along with their expansion.”

There are currently dozens of jobs available at the Lafayette center, including software engineer, functional analyst, cloud network engineer, application developer, salesforce consultant, software developer, and production operations support. For a full list of positions open in Lafayette and to apply, click here.

