Annual LEDA job fair happened today at the Cajundome

More than 90 of the region's top employers were on hand Wednesday to screen job candidates at the LEDA Job Fair in the Cajundome Convention Center.

Now in its 26th year, the LEDA Job Fair is the largest job recruitment event in Acadiana. Since its inception, hundreds of Acadiana's top employers have successfully recruited job candidates at the one-day event.

"The main reason we host this annual LEDA job fair is to make connection between employers and job seekers. We have 100 employers eagerly seeking workers," said Ryan Lagrange, LEDA workforce development manager. "And the job seeker, it gives them a chance to come out and talk face to face with some of the hiring managers. Even if they applied online, this gives them a chance to speak with someone directly about the positions."

The E-Application Station and mobile unit, sponsored by the Louisiana Workforce Commission- Acadiana Workforce Solutions, will be available allowing job seekers to apply for positions available at participating companies, in addition to searching and applying for thousands of additional jobs in the region and throughout the state.

"This event typically results with job hires being made on the spot and also we get a lot of folks that get follow-up interviews," Legrange says. "So this is the first stage in the hiring stage, typically."

The event also was part of a statewide job fair, "Back to Work Louisiana," which happened today.

"After a year of virtual job fairs, we are very excited to host the LEDA Job Fair in person. The LEDA Job Fair is even more important now given the workforce shortage many industries are facing," says Gregg Gothreaux, LEDA President and CEO. "This Job Fair is part of ongoing efforts in the region to connect displaced or underemployed workers with companies that are hiring. The participating companies offer jobs ranging from entry-level to experienced, from those needing little training to those requiring advanced degrees."

There were similar events in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Houma, Lake Charles, Monroe, New Orleans and Shreveport.

The aim of the "Back to Work Louisiana" campaign is to help the economy rebound by connecting job seekers with the careers they need to keep a roof over their heads and put food on the table for their families. There are thousands of opportunities out there for all types of industries and this job fair is designed to help fill those positions quickly, organizers said.