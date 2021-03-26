Helpful Hands hosting 'Drive Thru 4 Easter' at Heymann Park in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. — As we rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, an Acadiana non-profit is hoping to celebrate Easter pandemic style.

Parents and children will be able to pick up Easter baskets, receive treats, and wave to the Easter Bunny during the 20th Annual City-Wide Easter Egg Hunt "Drive-Thru" event set for Saturday, April 3. It will be held in Lafayette at Heymann Park and will start at 10 a.m.

Children must be present in vehicles to receive a basket.

The event has been held in Heymann Park for the past 20 years, but organizers made this year's celebration a drive-thru due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Prior to the April 3rd event, non-profit organization Helpful Hands is asking residents to drop off Easter baskets that will be distributed during the drive-thru celebration. Those interested can drop off baskets on Saturday, March 27, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Northgate Mall at 1800 NE Evangeline Thruway (adjacent to the Moss St. side of the mall, in front of Planet Fitness).

The public is invited to safely and conveniently drop off donated baskets without having to get out of their vehicles.

"Whether it be candy, monetary, whatever people want to drop off, that's what we'll give away to the kids," said James Parker, President of Helpful Hands.

For more information, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel