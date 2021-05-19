Gov. Edwards declares week of virtual job fairs 'Workforce Week'

The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) is getting Louisianians back to work with a series of virtual job fairs from May 24–May 28. Governor John Bel Edwards has officially proclaimed the week "Workforce Week" in an effort to raise awareness of the services LWC offers and to encourage job seekers to take advantage of them.

More than 100 employers in the top industries across the state will feature thousands of immediate job openings as Louisiana looks to strengthen its workforce following the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic crisis that followed. LWC has paid out more than $8.6 billion since March 2020 to individuals who lost their jobs.

"Louisiana is hiring. Businesses are opening back up and in need of dedicated employees," said LWC Secretary Ava Cates. "This virtual job fair platform is an easy way to connect those job seekers and employers and get Louisiana back to work."

Each day of the virtual fairs is broken down by some of Louisiana's biggest industries.

Monday, May 24: Manufacturing, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 25: Healthcare, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Wednesday, May 26: Hospitality and Tourism, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 27: Transportation, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Friday, May 28: IT & Apprenticeships, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

LWC's new virtual platform allows job seekers to share their resumes and video chat with employers about available positions. Job seekers can register here, and attend any virtual fairs from a computer, tablet, or smartphone.

For tips on making the most of the virtual job fair experience and using the platform, job seekers can check out this video.

Tips for Making the Most of the Virtual Job Fairs

• Make sure your resume and LinkedIn Profiles are updated

• Practice your "elevator pitch"

• Test your technology prior to the event

• Be prepared to speak on camera

• Set up follow-up dates or next steps with employers

