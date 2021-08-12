Focus Foods to continue food distribution for students in three parishes

Three school systems in Acadiana have announced fall feeding distribution plans on weekends throughout the school year.

Focus Foods says it will continue drive-through distribution sites throughout the school year for Lafayette, St. Martin, and Vermilion Parishes.

The Baton Rouge-based frozen meal producer, under contract with all three school systems, has announced plans for food distribution to area youths to provide pre-packaged nutritious meal boxes for children both in the classroom and those studying virtually.

Focus Foods is beginning the fall feeding program for Lafayette and St. Martin which will launch on Saturday, August 14th, 2021.

The company's focus is to distribute pre-packaged nutritious meal boxes to families in Lafayette and St. Martin Parish so that students can focus on learning and parents can focus on enjoying a little more free-time throughout their week.

Focus Foods will operate distribution sites every Saturday from 10:00am – 1:00pm at the following locations in Lafayette Parish:

Acadiana High School, 315 Rue Du Be'Lier, Lafayette

Alice Boucher Elementary School, 400 Patterson Street, Lafayette

Live Oak Elementary School, 3020 N. University Ave., Lafayette

Southside High School, 312 Almonaster Rd., Youngsville

Focus Foods will operate distribution sites every Saturday from 10:30 am-1:30pm at the following locations in St. Martin Parish:

St. Martinville High School

Breaux Bridge High School

Cecilia High School

Even if you have registered for summer feedings, they ask that you register for fall feeding through the formstack link below. This will be the only registration necessary for Fall feeding.

The registration link is available at focusfoods.org. https://focusfoods.formstack.com/forms/lafayette_parish_meal_box_form

The registration link for St. Martin Parish is available at focusfoods: St. Martin Parish Meal Box Form - Formstack

In Vermilion Parish, the fall feeding program, which will launch on August 15th 2021.

Focus Foods will operate distribution sites every Sunday from 10:30 am-2:30pm at the following locations:

J.H. Williams

Erath Middle/High School

North Vermillion High School

Kaplan High School

The registration link is available at focusfoods.org. Vermillion Parish School Meal Box Form - Formstack

All children 18 years of age and younger who reside in Lafayette Parish will receive a box containing five servings of snacks and dinners and two servings of breakfast meals and lunches. The meal boxes will include a combination of frozen and shelf-stable meals that require only a few minutes to prep.

