Broussard business hosting job fair May 5 at Downtown Library

A Broussard business has positions available and is hosting a job fair on May 5 from noon until 6 pm at the Downtown Lafayette Public Library.

Organizers say Professional Cleaning and Maintenance Service has openings in human resources, quality control, housekeeping, and more. Part-time and full-time positions available.

Attendees are asked to wear a mask.

"So, our company recognizes that right now individuals are actively looking for employment because of the time we're living in so we want to reach out to the community and provide somewhere that they can grow and have a career with," said Shayla Lange, PCMS Sales and Marketing manager.

