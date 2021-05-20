Acadiana Workforce Solutions hosts "Opportunity Event"

LAFAYETTE, La. — Acadiana Workforce Solutions hosted an “Opportunity Event” on Wednesday at the Dupuis Recreation Center in Brown Memorial Park.

Residents receiving unemployment benefits were are able to receive financial assistance from Acadiana Workforce Solutions to enroll in more than 100 approved training courses.

Accepted courses include CDL, Scaffolding, Nondestructive Testing (NDT) Nursing, Welding, Power Lineman, Medical Billing & Coding, and much more.

They were also able to receive assistance with finding a job, building a resume, obtaining a HiSET, summer work for the youth and on-the-job training.

