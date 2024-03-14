Potential parcel fee gets strong reaction from community members

Maurice, La. - On Tuesday evening, the Vermilion Economic Development Alliance group (VEDA) hosted a meeting to answer community members questions regarding a potential parcel fee.

VEDA is proposing a fee on this year’s election ballot for property owners to help support economic development across the parish.

Some community members like Abbeville Resident Christopher Wallis had reservations about his new tax.

“I feel like every time i turn around the government is asking me for money. If the social contract does exist, it’s not being upheld on their end. Right now we see a board that we didn’t elect, lift a tax on us or a fee where we live. I didn’t vote for this; I didn’t vote for any of these people,” Wallis said.

If the proposition is passed, this would mean property owners who receive a tax bill would have to pay $6.50 for each parcel, every year for the next 10 years.

Wallis says transparency is the driving factor as to why he has decided to veto this fee.

VEDA board members believe this tax could help push Vermilion Parish forward. The funds would be allocated towards new infrastructure in the northern part of the parish, improving business, and helping with coastal protection.

Longtime Vermilion Parish Resident Allen Lamaire says this fee can help generate more people into the parish and ultimately have a positive impact for his business.

“I am for the fee. I think it’s a fair way of supporting economic development. I’m one of eight kids and I’m the only one who stayed in the parish because I have a business here and all the rest left for more money. If we have a better economy in the parish, if we maintain people here, I think that’s a good thing,” he said.

The parishwide development group is hoping this tax will help generate approximately $240,000 a year and roughly 2.2 million dollars across the span of 10 years.

Early voting ends on Saturday, March 16th. You can click here for polling locations