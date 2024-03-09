Early voting starts today for March 23 election

Early voting starts today and continues through March 16 for the March 23 Presidential Preference and Municipal Primary Election.

Here are some important dates:



Early voting is March 9-16 (excluding Sunday, March 10) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is March 19 by 4:30 p.m (other than military and overseas voters). You can request an absentee ballot online through the Secretary of State's Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of VotersOffice.

The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted absentee ballot is March 22 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).

If you need to see where you can vote early in your parish, click here.

In Louisiana, all voters who are registered as a Democrat, a Republican or an Independent can vote in the Presidential Preference Primary. That means that, as a member of one of those parties, you get to cast your vote for which candidate you'd like to run for President representing that party. You can't vote in a party's preference primary if you're not registered in that party. Registered members of those parties also will be voting on members of state- and parish-level party leadership.

There also are a few municipal elections in some parishes. Here's what's on the regular ballot in those Acadiana parishes; you can also see what's on your ballot by going to the Secretary of State's website here and logging in.

ST LANDRY PARISH

District Judge 27th Judicial District Court, ES 4, Div. B

Caleb Kent Aguillard, Republican

Laura Rougeau Garcille, Republican

Jessica Wimberley Marchand, Republican

ST. MARTIN PARISH

Mayor Town of Henderson

Sherbin J. Collette, Independent

"Kathy" Wyble, Democrat

Chief of Police Town of Henderson

Troy Dupuis, Republican

Leroy Guidry, Independent

Councilmen Town of Henderson - 5 to be elected

Juanita Latiolais "Nita" Berard, Democrat

Judy Broussard, Independent

Gary Dupuis, Republican

William "Bill" LeGrand, Independent

Jody Meche, Independent

Bonnie Ridley, Republican

Richard White, Republican

William L. "Bill" Wilson, Republican

Chantelle Wiltz, Independent

Louis "Rusty" Wyatt Jr., Independent