Scripps News fact-checks President Trump's State of the Union address

U.S. President Donald Trump is delivering his first State of the Union address of his second term Tuesday night, where he is expected to celebrate the upcoming 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding and argue that the country remains in strong shape.

A team of Scripps News journalists is monitoring for any claims that may be false, misleading, or require additional context to help viewers better understand the facts behind the rhetoric. Here's what we found:

CLAIM: President Biden's administration created the worst inflation in U.S. history.



Inflation during President Biden’s administration reached a 40-year high in June 2022 at 9.1% year-over-year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. However, this was not the worst inflation in U.S. history — inflation in the late 1970s and early 1980s was higher, peaking at 13.5% in 1980, according to BLS historical data. Economists note that pandemic-related supply chain disruptions, increased consumer demand, and global energy market shocks contributed to the spike.

CLAIM: The Trump administration "ended DEI in America."



President Trump issued an executive order eliminating diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in the federal government and banning federal contractors from implementing DEI training. However, this applies only to federal agencies and contractors, and does not affect state governments, private companies, universities, or nonprofits that choose to maintain DEI initiatives. On Friday, a federal judge also largely blocked sweeping executive orders seeking to end federal support for DEI programs.

CLAIM: More Americans are working today than at any time in the history of our country.



According to Bureau of Labor Statistics data, the U.S. employment level in December was at 163.992 million and there were 8.966 million people working multiple jobs in the U.S. This means that multiple jobholders now account for 5.5% of civilian employment. For context in terms of jobs added, the U.S. economy added just 181,000 jobs in all of 2025 — far below the 1.5 million the U.S. has averaged annually for the last ten years.

CLAIM: The flow of fentanyl is down 56%



Seizures of fentanyl by U.S. Customs and Border Protection has dropped by about half over the past year when compared to former President Joe Biden's last year in office, according to PolitiFact. However, fentanyl seizures don't represent how many drugs are being sent to the U.S. or how many of those are making it across the border.

CLAIM: The U.S. just received over 80 million barrels of oil from Venezuela



The Energy Information Administration has not yet released 2026 data on oil the U.S. has imported from Venezuela. But based on last year's data, 80 million barrels would be equivalent to about six days of U.S. oil production. President Trump has pledged to use the proceeds from the sale of this oil "to benefit the people" of both the U.S. and Venezuela.

CLAIM: Trump signed "the largest tax cuts in American history"



Accounting for President Trump's One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act, which he signed into law last year, it extended temporary 2017 tax cuts that would have ultimately expired. Per PolitiFact, Trump's 2025 law ranks third on the list of tax cuts since 1980, following bills signed by former President Ronald Reagan in 1981 and former President Barack Obama in 2012.

CLAIM: Egg prices are down 60%.



Egg prices have decreased significantly since President Trump took office, from nearly $5 a dozen in January 2025 — in part due to a bird flu outbreak — to under $3 a dozen in January of this year.

CLAIM: Tariff revenues are "saving" the U.S. and are "paid for by foreign countries."



Before the Supreme Court struck down Trump's ability to implement tariffs based on emergency declaration, the Congressional Budget Office estimated that his tariff policy would raise about $300 billion annually. However, that's not enough to pay down the country's annual budget deficit, which reached $1.78 trillion last year. Numerous studies have also found that tariffs on imports are generally passed off by businesses onto consumers.

CLAIM: Cheating is "rampant in our elections."



Since his 2020 election loss, Trump has frequently questioned the results from states that permit mail-in voting and do not require voter identification. But multiple audits, reviews and recounts found no evidence of widespread fraud that would have have effected the outcome of the 2020 election.

CLAIM: There has been a "tremendous renewal in religion, faith, Christianity and belief in God."



While the number of Americans identifying as Christian had been on the decline for years, a 2025 survey from the Pew Research Center found that drop appears to be leveling off. The Religious Landscape Study found 62% of U.S. adults identified as Christian. While lower than in 2007 when 78% of Americans identified as Christian, the survey found that the Christian share of the population has remained relatively stable since 2019.

CLAIM: “Natural gas production is at an all time high because I kept my promise to drill baby, drill.”

