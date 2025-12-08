National Park Service removes MLK Day and Juneteenth as free admission holidays

The National Park Service has removed Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth from its list of free admission days, according to the agency's website.

Several days were added, however, including Sept. 17, which is Constitution Day, and June 14, which is Flag Day and President Donald Trump's birthday.

Admission fees have been waived on Martin Luther King Jr. Day for years. Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery, was added as a free admission day last year.

The changes come as President Trump has made eliminating diversity, equity and inclusion efforts a centerpiece of his administration.

Entrance fees vary from park to park but are typically around $35 per vehicle. The free admission holidays will only apply to U.S. citizens and residents.

