Locals hope leadership changes in Minnesota immigration operations will bring down the temperature

The federal government is changing the leadership overseeing its immigration enforcement operations in Minneapolis after weeks of tension.

Border Czar Tom Homan is on the ground now to oversee ICE's operations.

The move comes as Customs and Border Protection Commander Gregory Bovino is set to leave the state, along with some federal agents.

The Trump administration stressed that Bovino has not been relieved of his duties and is still a key part of the president's team.

Still, the expected departure of Bovino, who became the face of ICE's operations in the city, is giving some locals hope that the temperature could be coming down.

But tensions flared Monday night as dozens of demonstrators gathered outside a hotel where they believed Bovino was staying — making noise, yelling and damaging some property.

Local police arrested at least 24 people.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the killing of Alex Pretti is ongoing.

Scripps News Group's Megan Lee was on the scene Tuesday morning as Minnesota state investigators came back to the site of his killing to collect evidence.

President Trump was asked about the investigation on Tuesday.

"We're doing a big investigation. I want to see the investigation. I'm going to be watching over it. I want a very honorable and honest investigation. I have to see it myself," the president said.

But there's been tension between local and federal investigators.

Minnesota officials say the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension -- which usually leads investigations into police shootings -- was denied access to the scene of Pretti's killing on Saturday. They told Scripps News that federal agencies have not shared information with them regarding the investigation.

