DHS top spokesperson to step down amid Minneapolis shooting fallout

The Department of Homeland Security’s top spokesperson is stepping down. A Trump administration official says Tricia McLaughlin’s departure could happen next week.

A source says she began planning her resignation in December and stayed on after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents shot and killed two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis. The department’s response to the shootings came under scrutiny.

In the hours after the shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti, DHS said Pretti “committed an act of domestic terrorism” and “violently resisted.”

But video showed Pretti was trying to help someone shoved by ICE agents when officers surrounded him. They disarmed Pretti, then shot him.

Following last month’s shootings, congressional Democrats have called for reforms to immigration enforcement, including requiring body cameras and banning masks. Republicans blocked the proposals.

The dispute led to the loss of funding for the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the Secret Service, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Customs and Border Protection. ICE funding was not affected because it was included in a separate bill.

