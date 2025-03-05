Slotkin makes case against Trump agenda in Democratic response

Sen. Elissa Slotkin delivered the Democratic response to President Donald Trump’s address before a joint session of Congress, criticizing his speech and policy agenda.

She noted that the president's economic agenda, which includes tariffs on allies, will not benefit the average American.

"Trump is trying to deliver an unprecedented giveaway to his billionaire friends," said Slotkin, who won her 2024 race for Senate in Michigan, a state President Trump also carried.

Slotkin also took aim at Elon Musk's role in the administration. As head of the Department of Government Efficiency, Musk has overseen the firing of thousands of federal employees — some of whom were rehired after learning their roles were critical.

"Change doesn't need to be chaotic or make us less safe," she said.

She also criticized the department’s approach to streamlining the government.

"Is there anyone in America who is comfortable with him and his gang of 20-year-olds using their own computer servers to poke through your tax returns, your health information and your bank accounts?" Slotkin said.

While Democrats do not control the White House, Senate or House of Representatives, Slotkin urged those discouraged by Trump’s presidency to stay engaged.

"We've gone through periods of political instability before, and ultimately we've chosen to keep changing this country for the better. But every single time, we've only gotten through those moments because of two things: engaged citizens and principled leaders," she said.

Slotkin called on Americans to hold elected officials accountable and continue organizing for change.