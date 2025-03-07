Trump's diplomatic shift: Hardline measures possible against Russia

President Donald Trump took his most hardline stance toward Russia's offensive against Ukraine on Friday after spending his first six weeks in office seeking diplomatic solutions to end the conflict.

On Friday, President Trump suggested that Russia could be subject to additional sanctions imposed by the U.S. Under the Biden administration, the U.S. has already imposed many sanctions and cut most economic ties to Russia.

"Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely 'pounding' Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED," Trump wrote on Truth social. "To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!!!"

President Trump's comments come a day after a deadly missile strike hit a hotel in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hometown of Kryvyi Rih, killing four people and injuring dozens. Zelenskyy also said on Friday that Russia targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure with 70 missiles and 200 attack drones.

"All of this was directed against infrastructure that ensures normal life," Zelenskyy said. "Currently, repair and restoration work is ongoing wherever needed. Unfortunately, ordinary residential buildings have also been damaged. In Kharkiv, a Russian missile hit close to an apartment building. People were injured. They are receiving the necessary assistance."

A U.S. official told Scripps News that Trump was outraged at Russian intensification.

In 2024, the U.S. imported $3 billion in goods from Russia, which is down from $20.9 billion in 2019. Meanwhile, the U.S. exported $526 million in goods in 2024, down from $6.7 billion in 2019.

President Trump's statement comes a week after a contentious Oval Office meeting with Zelenskyy. After the meeting, Trump asked Zelenskyy to leave the White House, as reported by Scripps News.

Zelenskyy and President Trump were slated to sign an agreement allowing the U.S. access to rare earth minerals. The deal would not have come with any security guarantees, which Zelenskyy insisted upon.

But President Trump said that having U.S. interests in Ukraine would have indirectly protected Ukraine from Russia.

Zelenskyy has since expressed regret over how the meeting went and has maintained a willingness to sign the agreement. His comments have come as European leaders have rallied behind Ukraine and Zelenskyy.

"I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE," President Trump wrote after last week's meeting. "He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace.”