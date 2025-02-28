Mass layoffs at NOAA jeopardize American lives, lawmakers and experts warn

Hundreds of weather forecasters and other employees are expected to lose their jobs as the Trump administration makes cuts to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Multiple sources report dozens of people were fired Thursday, including forecasters working for the National Weather Service, which provides weather tracking and forecasting. The firings appear to have also heavily affected probationary employees, or those on the first months of their jobs.

Craig McLean, a former NOAA chief scientist, told The Associated Press Thursday as many as 1,300 employees may ultimately be cut, or roughly 10 percent of the NOAA workforce. He cited someone familiar with the firing plans.

U.S. House Natural Resources Committee Ranking Member Jared Huffman, a Democrat, warned in a statement Thursday the cuts would affect vital programs and put lives at risk.

"People nationwide depend on NOAA for free, accurate forecasts, severe weather alerts, and emergency information," Rep. Huffman wrote. "Purging the government of scientists, experts, and career civil servants and slashing fundamental programs will cost lives."

Weather experts echoed the warnings on social media.

I have written a short statement responding to mass firings today of #NOAA / National Weather Service (#NWS) staff (which were concentrated among recent hires as well as highly experienced staff who had recently been promoted). — Dr. Daniel Swain (@Weather_West) February 27, 2025

"Even a temporary or partial interruption in NOAA/NWS 24/7/365 lifesaving services — which are often used in an hour-by-hour (even minute-by-minute) context during extreme weather events and other emergencies — would be devastating," climate scientists Daniel Swain wrote. "To be clear: If there were to be large staffing reductions at NOAA and NWS — at appears is now indeed underway, with credible reports of larger further cuts on horizon — there will be people who die in extreme weather events & related disasters who would not have otherwise."

Meanwhile on Thursday, a federal judge ruled that mass firings of federal probationary employees was likely illegal.

“OPM does not have any authority whatsoever, under any statute in the history of the universe,” to hire or fire any employees but its own, he said.

The exact effect this ruling may have on firings at NOAA is not yet clear, but lawmakers have indicated legal challenges are likely.

"My Democratic colleagues and I will keep fighting back in state and federal courts, in the halls of Congress, and the court of public opinion. This is a betrayal of the American people, and it will not stand," Rep. Huffman wrote.

