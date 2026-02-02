Measles cases prompt lockdown at ICE facility in Texas

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Texas is on lockdown in an effort to stop the spread of measles.

The Department of Homeland Security says two detainees at the ICE holding center in Dilley, Texas, have confirmed active measles infections.

“ICE Health Services Corps immediately took steps to quarantine and control further spread and infection, ceasing all movement within the facility and quarantining all individuals suspected of making contact with the infected,” DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

The facility is the same one where 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father, Adrian Conejo Arias, were held after being detained in Minnesota. A judge ordered their release, and they returned to Minnesota on Sunday.

While at the facility, Liam’s mother complained about conditions, saying her son became sick from the food.

DHS has repeatedly defended the facility’s health care services, saying it provides comprehensive medical care to people in ICE custody.

“This includes medical, dental and mental health services as available, and access to medical appointments and 24-hour emergency care,” McLaughlin said.