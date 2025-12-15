Don't miss the deadline: Experts urge you to sign up for ACA healthcare to avoid risks

Millions who rely on health insurance through the Affordable Care Act have until Monday, Dec. 15, to enroll in coverage for next year.

Even though Congress is still deadlocked over how to move forward with pandemic-era tax credits that helped keep costs low, health experts said you should still sign up for an ACA plan before the deadline.

While you may be undecided, experts said you can cancel a plan at any time and there are bigger risks for not having a plan at all.

If you miss Monday's deadline to enroll, you can still sign up through ACA marketplace until Jan. 15, but your coverage will not start until February — which means you will be uninsured for the first month of the year.

Last week, the Senate rejected a pair of proposals aimed at lowering the health care costs before the January expiration.

It appears legislators won't reach a deal before the end of the year as they head into their holiday recess.