Susan Crawford wins election to Wisconsin Supreme Court, preserving its liberal majority

Voters in Wisconsin Tuesday elected Dane County Circuit Judge Susan Crawford to serve on the state's Supreme Court, delivering a victory for liberal backers and causes in the state.

The court will retain a 4-3 liberal majority.

Voters on Tuesday chose between Crawford and former Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel. While the race was officially nonpartisan, each candidate was backed by respective political parties and interests. President Trump had endorsed Schimel, and billionaire Elon Musk made significant monetary contributions to his election campaign.

Early voting in the state was well ahead of historic averages and some polling locations ran out of paper ballots due to voter interest. Officials said the election saw "historic turnout."

Crawford's election could lead to significant outcomes not just in the state but in the U.S.

The state's Supreme Court may soon decide cases that determine how U.S. House districts are drawn in Wisconsin. With Republicans holding a narrow advantage in the House in Washington, any changes could impact the balance of power nationally.

The court is also hearing challenges to Wisconsin's abortion laws, which currently allow abortions up to 22 weeks into a pregnancy.

Wisconsin was a vital swing state in President Trump's 2025 victory, and this nonpartisan judicial election is seen as pivotal for keeping the state red or allowing it to turn blue.

“Wisconsin’s a big state politically, and the Supreme Court has a lot to do with elections in Wisconsin,” President Trump said on Monday. “Winning Wisconsin’s a big deal, so therefore the Supreme Court choice … it’s a big race.”

The race was the most expensive ever run for a court election, according to figures by the Brennan Center for Justice. Parties spent more than $90 million, with more than $20 million of it coming from groups funded by billionaire Elon Musk.

Musk was in Green Bay to campaign for Schimel, attending an event where he handed two attendees a check for $1 million.

Voters also approved a state constitutional amendment Tuesday that will require photo ID for voting. The measure was initially a state law.

Republicans, who hold a majority in the state legislature, say the new constitutional protection will increase the security of state elections.

The process of voting will be no different for residents, since state law already required a photo ID to cast a ballot.