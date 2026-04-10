Inflation jumps on energy price surge after US attacks on Iran

Amid a spike in gas and energy prices in March following U.S. attacks against Iran, the consumer price index posted its largest month-over-month increase in nearly four years.

Prices for goods and services rose 0.9% in March. For the 12 months ending in March, inflation climbed 3.3%, up from 2.4% in February.

Since 2000, the average annual inflation rate has been 2.1%. The Federal Reserve’s target is 2%, but inflation well below that level has often signaled a recession.

RELATED STORY | Inflation was already high before Iran war drove up gas prices, new report shows

The consumer price index weighs the costs of goods based on their importance, with food, shelter and energy carrying more weight.

Energy costs surged 10.9% in March, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.

Food and shelter costs have remained above 2% over the past year, indicating inflation more broadly is still a concern.

Workers continue to see pay increases. Average weekly wages rose 3.5% over the past year, with private-sector employees seeing particularly strong gains, according to ADP.

The latest data could signal the Federal Reserve may hold off on lowering interest rates in 2026. The Fed had projected a quarter-point cut this year, but it typically raises rates during periods of high inflation.

RELATED STORY | How long could gas prices stay high? Forecasting the Iran war