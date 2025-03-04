Republican congressmen ask Trump to save Afghan resettlement program

Three Republican lawmakers are publicly urging President Donald Trump to keep a State Department office that helps resettle Afghans.

Reps. Mike Lawler, Michael McCaul and Richard Hudson sent President Trump a letter explaining that the programs help Afghan allies who worked alongside U.S. military personnel during the war.

“CARE’s Enduring Welcome program is the last remaining lifeline for those who risked everything to support our mission in Afghanistan,” Lawler said. “These brave men and women stood with us in the face of incredible danger, and now we must stand with them."

Today, my colleagues and I sent a letter to President Trump urging him to keep the State Department’s Office of the Coordinator for Afghan Relocation Efforts (CARE) and its Enduring Welcome program in place. Read the full letter here. pic.twitter.com/w6tIwiQadM — Congressman Mike Lawler (@RepMikeLawler) March 4, 2025

Scripps News reported in February that the Trump administration requested that the interagency draft plans to wind down operations.

The direction came as efforts to resettle Afghan families of U.S. service members, people who aided the U.S. military and unaccompanied children waiting for family reunification have been impacted by the Trump administration’s recent executive actions. The orders halted the refugee admission program and paused foreign aid.

In the letter to Trump, the congressmen warn that the "Taliban considers anyone who worked with the U.S. to be an enemy," noting that they are being "hunted, detained and executed."

A State Department spokesman told Scripps News last week that no decisions have been made and that CARE continues to support Afghan allies.

