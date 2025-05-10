Proposed SNAP changes could impact 11 million Americans, report finds

A new report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities indicates that a proposed change to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program would risk the benefits of 11 million Americans receiving assistance.

The report examined a recent bill proposed by Republican Reps. Dusty Johnson, Randy Feenstra, and Warren Davidson. One notable aspect of the legislation is that it would increase the age for complying with SNAP's work requirements from 55 to 65.

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, this proposed change would eliminate benefits for 1.4 million American adults. Another 300,000 people living in households with adults aged 55-64 would be at risk of losing benefits.

The proposal would also modify SNAP's work requirement exemptions for parents. Currently, adults with a dependent child under age 18 are exempt from SNAP's work requirements. The bill would change the age limit from 18 to 7.

This proposed change would eliminate benefits for 3.1 million American adults ages 18 to 64 if signed into law. An additional 4.5 million Americans would be at risk of losing benefits because of the proposed change, 4 million of whom are children. If enacted, 500,000 seniors age 65 and older could lose benefits.

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities stated that the changes could affect roughly one in four SNAP participants.

"With the risk of a recession rising and the Trump administration’s tariff policies likely to increase the cost of groceries and other essentials, SNAP’s role in supporting people who are temporarily out of work or don’t earn enough to afford basic needs is especially critical," the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities wrote. "Taking food away from more people who don’t meet a harsh, red tape-laden work requirement or are unable to prove they qualify for an exemption would worsen food insecurity and hardship while undermining SNAP’s vital role as an economic stimulus."

A similar proposal in 2023 estimated that such changes would save the federal government between $90 billion and $120 billion over the course of a decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Most individuals and families are already subject to some form of work requirements to be eligible for SNAP.

“Work is a powerful pathway out of poverty,” said Johnson. “Time and time again, work requirements for able-bodied adults have proven to be effective. My bill makes improvements, including closing loopholes some states use to game the system.”

As of 2023, 42.1 million people, or 12.6% of U.S. residents, were receiving monthly SNAP benefits.

