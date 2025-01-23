Overloaded Electrical Outlet Ignites Fire

NEWS RELEASE

Lafayette, LA –At 8:06 a.m. Lafayette firefighters responded to a house fire in the 200 block of Irma Drive. Heavy smoke was venting from the eaves of dwelling when emergency crews arrived. Firefighters on the first arriving engine company assisted the family out the dwelling. Crews entered the dwelling and discovered the fire in the bathroom wall. The flames were spreading up the interior wall to the attic. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly reducing fire damages.

Fire officials determined the fire originated in a wall outlet. The outlet, which had a portable space heater plugged in it, apparently overheated igniting combustible material. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire was ruled an accident.

Note: Residents must be aware of overloading electrical outlets; especially with space heaters.