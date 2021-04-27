We're Open: Wonderland Performing Arts

Wonderland Performing Arts will soon be returning to in-person instruction, starting with their summer camp.

During the pandemic, the studio kept its doors open with virtual lessons for students, but the change comes with COVID-19 cases trending downward and more people getting vaccinated.

Now until May 1st, you can register your child for one of the four different week-long classes being offered. There will be one two-week long musical production camp in which students will put together a full musical and will perform the musical at the end of June.

There are also three other one-week long camps, where students learn skills like improv, singing, story-telling, and more. Students will then hold an in-house performance for family and friends at the end of the week.

Classes are offered to children ages 5-12.

"Anyone that wants to join the musical production summer camp is welcome to join," explained founder Allison Brandon. "There are limited spots available, but everyone gets a part in camp."

If your child is interested in theater but not in performing on stage, Brandon said there's a spot for them too. Students will learn how to build sets, props, costumes, and more behind the scenes jobs.

"We love to give a well-rounded theater training and meet kids wherever they are," Brandon added.

Find more information on Wonderland Performing Arts, this year's summer camps, and how to register, click here.

