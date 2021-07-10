We're Open: Watch Me Whip

As Acadiana continues to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, a local bakery is offering sweet treats to make the days just a little bit sweeter.

Watch Me Whip, located in Youngsville, offers a variety of exclusive desserts and also specializes in "sweet" parties for all ages.

One of the bakery's specialties is the "CakeCup," a delicious mini piece of cake in a cup - there are typically around 12 flavors to choose from, so pick your favorite!

The display case also features cheesecakes, brownies, cakes, custom cakes, and more. Or, you can book a birthday party or cupcake decorating class.

Owner Stephanie Thibodeaux said she started the bakery a little over two years ago, and during COVID the store had to take a break from holding parties and walk-ins, though it did begin making deliveries.

The store was able to "semi stay open," Thibodeaux said, adding that she's very grateful for the customers who have continued to support the business throughout the difficulties of the pandemic.

She hopes to one day have a drive-thru to make it even easier to stop by and get a cake.

"We just want everyone to know that we have the cupcake classes, they are back in full swing, a lot of people don't realize that," explained Thibodeaux. "The birthday parties, we keep everybody pretty spaced out in our rooms so you can feel safe and everything is yours when you participate, so you're not having to share with anybody. So we feel we have definitely kept it safe for people to come in."

Watch Me Whip is located at 307 Church St. in Youngsville. Follow the bakery on Facebook here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel