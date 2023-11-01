Official turnout released for October election; by-party turnout significant factor

The official turnout numbers have been released for the October election, and they show that turnout for Republicans was significantly higher than that of Democrats.

As we reported a few days after the election, unofficial turnout across the state was lower than it has been in more than 20 years. The end result of that was, Jeff Landry was elected governor by 18 percent of the registered voters in Louisiana. To read that story, click here.

If you want to vote in the upcoming November election - early voting starts on Friday, November 3. To get more info about where and when you can vote early, and what's on your ballot, read our story about that here.

Unofficial turnout was 35.8 percent; the official numbers are a little higher, at 36.31 percent. That's still the lowest since 1999.

Official turnout shows that, while there are more registered Democrats than Republicans in Louisiana, more Republicans showed up to vote.

Statewide, 39 percent of the state's voters are registered Democrats. Another 34 percent are registered Republicans, and 27 percent are registered without a party or some other party.

Turnout for registered Republicans was significantly higher than that of registered Democrats. the official numbers show that 36 percent of those registered Democrat showed up, compared to 47 percent of those registered Republican. "Other" voters had the lowest turnout, at 23 percent.

That statistical pattern repeated itself across Acadiana's parishes, records show. The official numbers, which you can see for yourself by scrolling down, break turnout down by race; we've used the statewide race turnouts for the following numbers.

In Acadia Parish, 39 percent of the parish's registered voters showed up.

Of the parish's registered Democrats, 36 percent voted, compared to 50 percent of the Republicans and 23 percent of the "Other" voters.

In Evangeline Parish, 40 percent of the parish's registered showed up.

Of the parish's registered Democrats, 41 percent voted, compared to 49 percent of the Republicans and 25 percent of the "Other" voters.

In Iberia Parish, 38 percent of voters showed up.

Of the parish's registered Democrats, 35 percent voted, compared to 54 percent of the Republicans and 22 percent of the "Other" voters.

In Jefferson Davis Parish, 40 percent of voters showed up.

Of the parish's registered Democrats, 39 percent voted, compared to 50 percent of the Republicans and 29 percent of the "Other" voters.

In Lafayette Parish, 37 percent of voters showed up.

Of the parish's registered Democrats, 37 percent voted, compared to 47 percent of the Republicans and 24 percent of the "Other" voters.

In St. Landry Parish, 35 percent of voters showed up.

Of the parish's registered Democrats, 37 percent voted, compared 45 percent of the Republicans and 21 percent of the "Other" voters.

In St. Martin Parish, 42 percent of voters showed up.

Of the parish's registered Democrats, 41 percent voted, compared to 55 percent of the Republicans and 26 percent of the "Other" voters.

In St. Mary Parish, 38 percent of voters showed up.

Of the parish's registered Democrats, 39 percent voted, compared to 50 percent of the Republicans and 23 percent of the "Other" voters.

In Vermilion Parish, 44 percent of voters showed up.

Of the parish's registered Democrats, 44 percent voted, compared to 55 percent of the Republicans and 29 percent of the "Other" voters.

Here are the numbers, from the Secretary of State: