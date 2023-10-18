Election Results 2023: Lowest turnout in more than 20 years

Voter turnout Saturday was so low that only 18 percent of the state's registered voters selected the new governor.

Records show that AG Jeff Landry won the governor's office with 547,827 votes. Louisiana has 2,970,167 registered voters - meaning that Landry was elected by getting 18 percent of the votes cast.

Unofficial turnout was 35.8 percent, records at the Secretary of State show. That's the lowest turnout number since 1999, which is the earliest figures on the SOS website. The election that came closest, in 2011, was 37.4 percent turnout when incumbent Bobby Jindal ran for re-election with no significant challenge.

Here's the official turnout for past gubernatorial primaries:

October 2019 - 45.9 percent

October 2015 - 39.2 percent

October 2011 - 37.4 percent

October 2007 - 46.6 percent

October 2003 - 50.4 percent

October 1999 - 48.8 percent

The Secretary of State usually publishes "official" turnout numbers within a couple weeks of the election. Those statistics will include the turnout based on the voters' party, gender and race.

If you look at how many eligible voters there are, Landry's percent drops even more. It's estimated that there are 3,463,372 people in Louisiana who are eligible to vote. His 547,827 votes are only 16 percent of that number.

Here are the unofficial turnout numbers for Acadiana's parishes:

Acadia - 38.5 percent turnout. A total of 14,928 votes were cast for governor. Turnout rates for individual races ranged from 40 percent to 28 percent.

Evangeline - 39.2 percent turnout. A total of 8,328 votes cast for governor. Turnout rates for individual races ranged from 44 percent to 28 percent.

Iberia - 37.6 percent turnout. A total of 17,057 votes cast for governor. Turnout rates for individual races ranged from 45 percent to 33 percent.

Lafayette - 36.8 percent turnout. A total of 57,870 votes were cast for governor. Turnout rates for individual races ranged from 38 percent to 25 percent.

Jeff Davis - 40.1 percent turnout. A total of 8,192 votes were cast for governor. Turnout rates for individual races ranged from 44 percent to 36 percent.

St. Landry - 34.5 percent turnout. A total of 19,840 votes were cast for governor. Turnout rates for individual races ranged from 40 percent to 28 percent.

St. Martin - 41.7 percent turnout. A total of 15,326 votes were cast for governor. Turnout rates for individual races ranged from 47 percent to 26 percent.

St. Mary - 37.1 percent turnout. A total of 11,731 votes were cast for governor. Turnout rates for individual races ranged from 43 percent to 31 percent.

Vermilion - 43.8 percent turnout. A total of 16,547 votes were cast for governor. Turnout rates for individual races ranged from 51 percent to 31 percent.