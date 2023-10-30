Nick at Nite to air special ‘Friends’ episodes featuring Matthew Perry

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The news of actor Matthew Perry’s death still has family, friends and family reeling. The 54-year-old former star of the iconic TV show “Friends” died at his home on Oct. 28. According to multiple reports, Perry was found in his hot tub, and first responders were not able to revive the star.

As the world shares its thoughts, prayers and memories of Perry, one cable network is offering its tribute to the late actor who played Chandler Bing on “Friends,” the hit TV series that ran for 10 seasons.

Nick at Nite, a cable network known for playing nostalgic TV series and movies, has announced it will air “fan-favorite episodes of ‘Friends’ featuring featuring Perry as Chandler Bing” every night at 10 p.m. (ET/PT) through Sunday, Nov. 5,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

In addition to the special episodes during its regularly syndicated broadcast of “Friends,” Nick at Nite will repeat its special presentation of “Matthew Perry: Thanks for Being A Friend” at midnight on Oct. 31.

The special, produced by Entertainment Tonight, is a 30-minute retrospective that highlights Perry’s work on “Friends.” It includes behind-the-scenes moments from the show’s set. It will also feature archived stories and videos highlighting the relationship between Perry and his co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

So far, none of Perry’s main castmates have shared a public reaction to their co-star’s untimely death or posted anything on social media at all since the sad announcement Saturday night.

Other “Friends” colleagues expressed their shock and grief over losing their friend.

On social media, Morgan Fairchild, who played Chandler Bing’s mother on the show, wrote she was “heartbroken about the untimely death of my ‘son,’ Matthew Perry.”

I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my “son”, Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew pic.twitter.com/QWMsBVJEAr — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) October 29, 2023

Paget Brewster, known for her work on “Criminal Minds,” played Joey’s girlfriend Kathy, who then fell for Chandler, during season four. She tweeted about her time working with Perry and urged people to read the late actor’s 2022 book “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir.”

I’m so very sad to hear about @MatthewPerry. He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after. Please read his book. It was his legacy to help. He won’t rest in peace though.. He’s already too busy making everyone laugh up there. — paget brewster (@pagetpaget) October 29, 2023

Maggie Wheeler, who played Chandler’s off-and-on girlfriend Janice on “Friends,” shared her memories on Instagram.

“What a loss,” she wrote on Oct. 29. “The world will miss you Matthew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.”

