Zoosiana welcomes newest residents, Bella and Noche, two adorable pygmy hippos

LAFAYETTE PARISH (BROUSSARD) — Zoosiana in Broussard is introducing two new residents to the zoo: Bella and Noche, two young pygmy hippos. At just a couple of years old, the hippos are settling into their new enclosure and already capturing the hearts of visitors.

"Bella is taking a nap in the sun at the far end of the exhibit, and Noche is being a bit elusive, napping in his bedroom," said Matt Oldenburg, Zoosiana’s director.

The zoo recently acquired the pair through its national accreditation and partnerships with zoos across the country. Bella came from Florida, while Noche was transferred from Arizona.

"I think they will add tremendous value and excitement to the guest experience here," Oldenburg said. "Pygmy hippos have a mystique and an enchanting presence, and people are definitely drawn to them."

In addition to their appeal as crowd favorites, Bella and Noche will play an important role in the zoo’s breeding program, aimed at helping stabilize the pygmy hippo species.

Guests visiting Zoosiana this weekend will have the chance to see the two hippos up close and learn more about these endangered animals and the zoo’s conservation efforts.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel