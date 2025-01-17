Zoosiana Prepares to Keep Animals Comfortable in the Cold Weather

As temperatures in Louisiana take a dip heading into the weekend, staff at Zoosiana are stepping up to ensure their animals stay safe and comfortable. With more than 1,000 animals in their care, the team is implementing measures like heaters, extra food, and sheltered enclosures to keep their residents cozy.

Surprisingly, despite the unusual chill, the animals at Zoosiana thrive on routine and prefer to keep things as normal as possible, according to Matt Oldenburg, a member of the zoo staff.

"Animals are very routine," Oldenburg explained. "They are accustomed to honoring their routine, even during undesirable temperatures."

While body mass can be a critical factor in how animals handle cold weather, the staff is prepared to provide all animals with appropriate options for shelter and warmth.

“Our smaller birds all have indoor enclosures with heat and bedding,” Oldenburg noted. “Our larger animals are better equipped to handle the cold, but they also have access to heated barns when needed.”

Interestingly, the cooler temperatures are welcomed by many of the animals, who tend to be more active during this time of year.

"When the weather changes, like the first cold snap in October, animals love being out more," Oldenburg shared. "You’ll often see them playing throughout the day before it gets too hot again."

Although cold weather is a rarity in Louisiana, the Zoosiana staff is confident in their preparations to ensure every animal stays comfortable.

“We have a lot of heaters on site,” Oldenburg said. “With extra bedding and food, we’re ready for whatever comes our way.”