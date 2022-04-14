Zigler Art Museum to host Smithsonian exhibit on voting rights

The Zigler Art Museum in Jennings will be one of five stops for a Smithsonian traveling exhibit on voting rights in America.
The Museum on Main Street exhibition entitled "Voices and Votes: Democracy in America" will recall voting history in the United States starting with the American Revolution.
“Voices and Votes” is based on a major exhibition currently on display at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History.
The Smithsonian says the Museum on Main Street adaptation has many of the exhibition’s same dynamic features: historical and contemporary photos; educational and archival video; engaging multimedia interactives with short games and additional footage, photos, and information; and historical objects like campaign souvenirs, voter memorabilia, and protest material.
The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities has selected five host sites to cover the “Voices and Votes” exhibition and related programming expenses.
The tour is the centerpiece of “Who Gets to Vote?,” a statewide LEH initiative that focuses on civic engagement.
The exhibit will arrive in Louisiana this April.
Tour Schedule
Lincoln Parish Library
Ruston
mylpl.org
April 18 – May 28, 2022
Zigler Art Museum
Jennings
ziglerartmuseum.org
June 6 – August 7, 2022
Denham Springs Main Street, Old City Hall
Denham Springs
denhamspringsmainstreet.org
August 27 – Oct. 22, 2022
Louisiana’s Old State Capitol
Baton Rouge
louisianaoldstatecapitol.org
Oct. 29 – Dec. 10, 2022
Shreve Memorial Library
Vivian
shreve-lib.org
Dec. 17, 2022 – Jan. 28, 2023
