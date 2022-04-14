Zigler Art Museum to host Smithsonian exhibit on voting rights

The Zigler Art Museum in Jennings will be one of five stops for a Smithsonian traveling exhibit on voting rights in America.

The Museum on Main Street exhibition entitled "Voices and Votes: Democracy in America" will recall voting history in the United States starting with the American Revolution.

“Voices and Votes” is based on a major exhibition currently on display at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History.

The Smithsonian says the Museum on Main Street adaptation has many of the exhibition’s same dynamic features: historical and contemporary photos; educational and archival video; engaging multimedia interactives with short games and additional footage, photos, and information; and historical objects like campaign souvenirs, voter memorabilia, and protest material.

The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities has selected five host sites to cover the “Voices and Votes” exhibition and related programming expenses.

The tour is the centerpiece of “Who Gets to Vote?,” a statewide LEH initiative that focuses on civic engagement.

The exhibit will arrive in Louisiana this April.

Tour Schedule

Lincoln Parish Library

Ruston

mylpl.org

April 18 – May 28, 2022

Zigler Art Museum

Jennings

ziglerartmuseum.org

June 6 – August 7, 2022

Denham Springs Main Street, Old City Hall

Denham Springs

denhamspringsmainstreet.org

August 27 – Oct. 22, 2022

Louisiana’s Old State Capitol

Baton Rouge

louisianaoldstatecapitol.org

Oct. 29 – Dec. 10, 2022

Shreve Memorial Library

Vivian

shreve-lib.org

Dec. 17, 2022 – Jan. 28, 2023

