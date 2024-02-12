Your Mardi Gras forecast is here!

Daniel Phillips

After a weekend of warm, muggy, and cloudy weather Acadiana will finally get a burst of cool air behind a front that moved through on Sunday.

Temperatures will drop through the day and will hang in the mid 50s through the afternoon before getting much chillier overnight.

You'll want a jacket for the Queen's Parade but other than that it's a nice looking forecast for Monday's parade.

Winds will be gusty through the day and a Wind Advisory has been issued for Monday so expect winds out of the northwest between 15-20 mph and occasionally gusting higher.

It will be cold out there to start Mardi Gras with temperatures in the upper 30s, but with plenty of sunshine on tap it will warm up nicely through the day.

If you're going to be out on the parade route early you'll want to bundle up in layers and be prepared to shed them as you go through the day.

Clouds will trickle back into Acadiana on Wednesday and will eventually take over by the back end of the week.

Showers will start to move through once again on Friday and continue into Saturday so it looks like we'll be looking at another wet weekend.

