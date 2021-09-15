Youngsville prepares for Tropical Storm Nicholas

As Tropical Storm Nicholas makes its way over Acadiana, the City of Youngsville prepares for potential flooding in the area.

Chief of Police Rickey Boudreaux says he believes the city should be good this time around.

“Our ditches are starting to fill a little bit but if it stays at this pace, we’re able to drain pretty regularly," Boudreaux states.

Severe flooding in the past has made the city more cautious and aware of any future floods.

"After the 2016 flood we purchased a high water vehicle. My Jeep is lifted, I also have a pick-up truck that's lifted, so we can get into the high water areas and do water evacuations, water rescues if need be," Boudreaux says. "I don't think that's going to be necessary this time. Or at least I'm crossing my fingers, hoping it won't be necessary. But we're prepared."

Boudreaux advises the people of Youngsville to avoid driving in any high water areas. “You have to realize when you’re trying to go through high water, you’re not only putting yourself at risk, but you’re putting us at risk because we have to go in there and get you. Whether we tell you not to go in there or not, you still do it. We still have a sworn duty to go in and protect you. So now you not only put you and your family at risk, but you’re putting my people at risk also.”

In case of any potential flooding, authorities have put barricades out in flood areas for your safety. If they are moved you will be subject to a $450 fine.

