Youngsville officer who died of COVID complications is honored with benefit in Scott

Local organizations are gathering in Scott to support the family of a Youngsville Police Officer who passed away in July of complications from COVID.

Randy Guidry's family is being honored with a benefit at Cajun Harley Davidson.

The event began at 7 A.M. and will last until 4 P.M.

Activity's during the event are a poker run, silent and open auction, a cook-off, and live music.

Donations are being accepted for the auction.

Cajun Harley Davidson is located in Scott at 724 I-10 S. Frontage Rd.

The public event is sponsored by Blue Knights LA XIV, Cajun Harley Davidson, and Youngsville Police Department.

