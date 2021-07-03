Young Leaders of Lafayette prepare for their future

Participants in the Young Leaders of Lafayette Summer Camp were honored Friday for their completion of the program.

The programs aim to impact survival skills, leadership, family values, manners, and more.

Despite the setbacks from the pandemic the future lawyers, nurses and even educators are ready to take the world by storm as they prepare for the next chapter in their lives.

For many of the children attending Young Leaders of Lafayette, it challenged them to open up.

"It's helping me meet new people because since we had to stay in our houses we didn't talk to anybody else, so it's helping me explore and meet new people,” said Young Leaders of Lafayette Camper Kimyra Jackson.

"I only knew two people coming in here and then I met a lot of new people,” added camper Christilyn Ford.

Now they are taking what they learned at camp and applying it to their lives.

"It's helping me learn discipline and you have to do what's required for the right time,” said camper Mykiran Faulk.

"How to be a leader and respect other people,” Jackson added.

"How to own up to things that you do and not to blame things on other people,” Marley Prejean said.

"I kind of have some anger problems, but I've learned how to control it a little bit,” camper Aniya Moe added.

Through the program, some have already decided what they want to do.

"I want to be a brain surgeon and navy medic,” said camper Samiya Landry.

"I want to be a firefighter and I will save lives,” Travis Gilyard stated.

Although this chapter of their lives is ending, they're eager to plant the seeds for their futures.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel