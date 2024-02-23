Y'all need to check out this weekend forecast

Daniel Phillips

A short, sweet forecast for you on Friday because the weather the next few days speaks for itself.

Beautiful weather over the next few days with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

Wall to wall sunshine starting Friday morning and lasting into early next week.

It's not the kind of forecast we get all that often in south Louisiana so get out there and enjoy it!

