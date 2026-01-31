X marks the spot for Baker at Lafayette Renaissance

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Renaissance entered the season in a strong position. The Tigers finished 18–3 last year and advanced to the Division III quarterfinals. With much of the roster returning, expectations were high but sometimes the right piece doesn’t come from planning, it simply arrives.

For Lafayette Renaissance, that piece was guard Xavier Baker.

After leaving Dunham High School last May, Baker joined Lafayette seeking a fresh start. The transition wasn’t easy. He began the season on the bench, knowing nothing would be handed to him.

“I know I’ve got to work for everything that I need and everything that I want,” Baker explained.

That determination paid off. As the season progressed, Baker earned his minutes and made an immediate impact.

“I feel like I was a missing piece because I really brought more intensity,” Baker added. “In the most humble way, I brought what the coach needed to boost what they had from last season.”

Once he stepped onto the floor consistently, Baker delivered. He averaged 12 points per game and brought a defensive intensity that energized the team. His energy extended beyond the stat sheet, helping galvanize trust in the locker room.

That trust spread beyond coaches and teammates.

“The community itself has welcomed me,” Baker shared. “They treat me as one of them, like I’ve been here. I really trust these guys. I love these guys.”

For Baker, the move felt bigger than basketball.

“I feel like God brought me back to my stomping grounds back to where I was supposed to be,” he reflected. “I feel destined to be here.”

That faith now fuels his game, shaping both his approach and the Tigers’ identity.

“We know what we got,” Baker said. “We know we need to play as a team. If we play as a team, it could be anybody. We don’t care if you’re the number one team or the worst team just know we’re coming at you hard either way.”

For Lafayette Renaissance, Baker didn’t just fill a need he fit seamlessly into the lineup. Leaning on his faith and trusting the work, he has become a cornerstone for the Tigers as they push forward, believing their best basketball is still ahead.

