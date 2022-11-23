Another World Cup stunner: Japan defeats Germany 2-1

Japan shocked the world at the World Cup after they defeated Germany 2-1 in group play Wednesday.

The New York Times reported that Substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored a goal late in the second half to capture the come-from-behind win.

Germany was the first to score when Ilkay Gündogan scored on a 33rd-minute penalty when he got the ball past Japan goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda.

Germany, ranked No. 11 in the final FIFA poll, went into halftime with a 1-0 lead, Fox News reported.

Japan was able to tie the game 1-1 in the 76th minute after Doan scored off a rebound when Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer blocked a shot.

Japan's second goal came in the 83rd minute when Asano kicked it to the far corner of the net.

Japan's win is the second shocker at the World Cup after Saudi Arabia upset the Lionel Messi-led Argentina team 2-1 on Tuesday.