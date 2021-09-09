Woman arrested in connection with 2018 double homicide in Lacassine

An arrest has been made in connection with a 2018 double homicide in Jeff Davis Parish.

The Jeff Davis Parish sheriff's office says that on Wednesday, September 8, 2021,detectives and Louisiana State Police investigators served an arrest warrant on 25-year-old Kyra Todriana Shillow of Lake Charles.

The warrant was issued on August 28, 2021 in 31st judicial district.

The arrest is in connection with the double homicide of Walter and Darlene Gotreaux that occurred on December 16, 2018 at a home on US90 in Lacassine.

KATC

Shillow was charged with Accessory after the fact to 2nd degree murder and obstruction of justice.

Javari Guidry and Jordan Legros were arrested in December 2018 for the murders. They were indicted in 2019

Jeff Davis Sheriff Office



