Woman accused of throwing sons off of bridge receives examination from sanity commission

A Caddo judge has appointed a two-member sanity commission to evaluate the mental condition of a mother accused of throwing her two sons off a Shreveport bridge, killing one, according to KTBS.

Ureka Black,32, was taken into custody on Saturday at a rest area near Waskon, Texas, two hours after she fled the scene, and was extradited back to Caddo Parish on Sunday.

She has been charged with one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Black’s court-appointed attorney, Elizabeth Gibson, asked for the commission in one of nine motions filed since Wednesday. Gibson said Black does not have the mental capacity to understand court proceedings and at the time of the offense did not have the ability to tell right from wrong.

In her 32 years, Black experienced minimal times behind bars, they say, and has a record of six arrests in Caddo Parish and five in Bossier Parish.

Notations in Black’s court records show where she was ordered to attending counseling, anger management and parenting classes in connection to her convictions and court-ordered probation. Black either would ignore the court order or attend one or two classes then quit.

Spokesperson with the Shreveport Police Department said Friday that they first received a call before 11 A.M. about a child being in the water near the Shreveport bridge. Marine patrol officers responded and found a small child dead in the water. Black's 10-month-old son was pronounced deceased and five-year-old son was awaken when officers tapped his face after being rescued from the Shreveport lake.

A third child was of interest during the investigation, but police learned she was in the custody of a grandmother. Black reportedly left a note and money for the girl, who is thought to be of 12 or 13 years old. KTBS reported they have not learned what the note said.

District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr. gave the doctors 30 days to examine Black.

He set an Oct. 29 hearing date for the results.

