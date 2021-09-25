Woman identified after reportedly throwing her children off of a Shreveport bridge

Two children were thrown from a Shreveport bridge near Louisiana's Cross Lake on Friday.

Police arrested a woman in connection with the case and she has now been identified.

Ureka Black, 32 years old, was taken into custody at a rest area near Waskon, Texas and was awaiting extradition back to Caddo Parish.

She has been charged with one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, police say.

Spokesperson with the Shreveport Police Department said Friday that they first received a call before 11 A.M. Friday about a child being in the water near the bridge. Marine patrol officers responded and found a small child dead in the water.

Officers then began searching the lake and were able to rescue another small child, who was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Since then, the child’s injuries have been downgraded to non-life-threatening and he is expected to recover.

Police say were able to talk with the child, who helped detectives identify, Ureka Black, as the mother of both children.

No bond was set.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel