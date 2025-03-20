Whooping Cough cases on the rise in Louisiana, two infant deaths reported

Louisiana is seeing an alarming rise in whooping cough cases, with the state’s Department of Health reporting two infant deaths within the last six months. These are the first such fatalities since 2018.

Whooping cough, also known as pertussis, is a highly contagious respiratory infection. While it can affect people of all ages, state epidemiologist Theresa Sokol said the highest number of cases are among infants less than one year old.

The disease spreads through coughing, sneezing, and close contact, and can initially appear as a simple cold. In 2024, Louisiana saw 153 reported cases, a significant increase compared to just 12 the year before. Now, just three months into 2025, the state has already confirmed nearly 100 cases, surpassing last year's total at this time.

Sokol said the most notable symptoms include rapid coughing followed by deep inhales and a high-pitched "whoop" sound. In some cases, the coughing can be so severe that it causes vomiting or exhaustion. For infants, whooping cough can cause a pause in breathing patterns, a dangerous sign of the disease.

“Teens and adults typically recover without serious issues,” Sokol explained, “but complications can be much more severe for babies.” She warned that infants may suffer from pneumonia, convulsions, or encephalopathy, a brain disease. She said approximately one in 100 babies with whooping cough will die from complications.

Sokol also noted that about 30 percent of infants under one year old will require hospitalization due to the severity of the illness. She emphasized that vaccination is the best way to protect against whooping cough, urging parents to ensure their children are up to date on their immunizations.

As the state grapples with the surge in cases, health officials are closely monitoring the situation and encouraging preventive measures to stop the spread of the disease.