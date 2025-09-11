‘Where were you when…?’ Reflecting on 9/11, 24 years later

It’s a question asked in the wake of tragedy—one that brings memories flooding back even 24 years later.

Across the nation, Americans are pausing to remember the lives lost during the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. In St. Landry Parish, local leaders and volunteers are making sure that memory lives on.

“I can’t even remember [what I felt] because we all just stood there. And we just didn’t know what to say,” said Pat Mason Guillory, volunteer project director for the St. Landry Parish Veterans Memorial. “That’s why it’s so important that this younger generation know history. That’s a moment we will never forget.”

A memorial ceremony will take place at 8:30 a.m. today on the front steps of the St. Landry Parish Courthouse in Opelousas. Local first responders and law enforcement will be in attendance.

“It’s not just the lives that were lost,” Guillory said. “It’s the first responders, the police officers, the firefighters, the paramedics. All of these people risked their lives to salvage what they could. So we’re not forgetting them either.”

Road closures will be in place this morning, including at the courthouse square from West Landry to Bellevue Street. Parking in front of the courthouse is reserved for first responders only.

Billy McGehee, founder of the Great American 9/11 Pickleball Challenge, is also doing his part to honor emergency personnel through sport and fundraising.

“They're there to protect us,” McGehee said. “And so this is a day where we can say we want to support them.”

The event will feature 15 collegiate and professional pickleball players competing at Red Lerille’s Health & Racquet Club in Lafayette. Roughly 150 spectators have donated to attend, with proceeds benefiting first responder charities.

As part of the event, a Blackhawk helicopter will land next door at Moncus Park between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. for public viewing.

McGehee, like so many, vividly remembers the moment the attacks began.

“I was standing in the living room, first pictures came on,” he recalled. “And I said right away, that cannot be a small plane—that has to be a big plane.”

“About 16 or 17 minutes later, the other one circled around and hit the South Tower,” he said. “Our world changed that day—like December 7th did for our parents and grandparents.”

Here's a list of other 9/11 events happening today around Acadiana:

The Lafayette Fire Department 24th Anniversary Commemoration of 9/11 will be held Thursday, September 11, 2025, at 9:00 a.m.

WHERE: Parc Sans Souci, 201 East Vermilion Street, Downtown Lafayette

WHO: Lafayette Fire Department is hosting its annual 9/11 event. The public is invited.

DETAILS: Lafayette Fire Department and first responders throughout the parish will pay respect to the fallen heroes and victims in the 9/11 attack 24 years ago. This year will mark the 24th Anniversary of the terrorist attacks on America killing nearly 3,000 people. Memorial wreaths will be laid at the 9/11 monument in honor of the lives lost. A moment of silence will be observed. Words of reflection and encouragement will be delivered. The general public is invited to attend.

UL Lafayette 9/11 Memorial Event

What: The Student Veterans Organization and the Office of Veteran and Military Services, will be hosting a memorial, for the two alumni killed in the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon.

When: Wednesday, September 11, 2025 9:11 am-9:45 am

Where: University of Louisiana at Lafayette Pentagon Monument in the Alumni Center Garden, 600 E. Saint Mary Blvd., Lafayette, LA 70503

Who: Siew-Na Ang, Electrical Engineering, USL, 88. Killed in WTC attack.

Robert Hymel, Industrial Engineering, USL’69. USAF, Lt. Col, B-52 pilot,

Vietnam and Desert Storm. Purple Heart, Distinguished Flying Cross.

Killed in Pentagon Attack.

UL Lafayette Student Veterans Association , UL Lafayette Veteran and

Military Services, UL Lafayette Army ROTC Color Guard, Scott Fire Dept.,

Danielle Doucet, Director, Veteran and Military Student Services

Dr. Dewayne Bowie, VP, Enrollment Management

Timeline of the event:

8:30 Scott Fire Dept. arrives for Set up

8:30-9:00 A/V and live feed set up/ Guest arrive

9:11 Ceremony begins, Ryan Gonzales

9:20 ROTC post colors. Pledge led by Ryan Gonzales, followed by moment of silence for self-reflection

9:25 Danielle Doucet reads obituary for Siew Nya Ang followed by Taps

9:30 Dr. Dewayne Bowie reads obituary for Robert Hymel followed by Taps

9:35 Annie Spell reflects on Sept 11 and her life after 9/11

9:45 Ryan concludes the ceremony

City of Lake Charles to Hold 9/11 Memorial Rededication Ceremony and Salute to First Responders

LAKE CHARLES, La. — The City of Lake Charles will honor Patriots Day on Thursday, September 11, with a 9/11 Memorial Rededication Ceremony and Salute to First Responders. The ceremony, which includes a flag-raising, is open to the public and will begin at 8 a.m.

Originally dedicated on September 11, 2005, the memorial offers a serene space for reflection, remembrance, and tribute to the lives lost during the tragic events of September 11, 2001. Over the years, it has stood as a testament to the resilience of the American spirit and the values that unite our nation.

In recent months, the memorial has undergone renovations to make necessary repairs and upgrades, including a refreshed and expanded entryway. The Ribbon of Souls, featuring a mosaic glass piece for each life lost in the attacks, has also been refurbished.

The memorial also features two steel beams from the World Trade Center and a limestone slab from the Pentagon, honoring two local sons lost in the attacks: Kevin Yokum and Russell Keene.

Citizens can keep up with City of Lake Charles news at www.cityoflakecharles.com [cityoflakecharles.com] and www.facebook.com/LakeCharlesLouisiana [facebook.com] .

